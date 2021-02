Passengers wait for their luggage in Terminal 1 at McCarran International Airport in this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

For all of those upset with the decision by the Clark County commissioners to rename the airport, I would just remind you of these words from Mark Twain: “Politicians are like diapers. They need to be changed often, and for the same reasons.”