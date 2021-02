Harry Reid. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Dolly Parton recently rejected a proposal by the Tennessee Legislature to place a statue of her at the state Capitol. She said that with all that is going on in the world today she didn’t believe putting herself up on a pedestal would be appropriate at this time.

If only Harry Reid had some of the same class as Dolly Parton and followed suit.