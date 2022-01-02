35°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Harry Reid elicited strong emotions

Jagdish Patel Las Vegas
January 1, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Former Sen. Harry Reid. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto
Former Sen. Harry Reid. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Harry Reid was born to a dysfunctional family in Searchlight, a road stop that hasn’t grown much since his birth. Starting with that humble background, he became one of the most important politicians in Washington for years by mere will, guts and ruthlessness — the qualities that made him successful and hated at the same time by many Americans.

He wasn’t charismatic but got the results. Harry served Nevada well, and his influence on the state Democratic Party will linger on for a long time. His enemies will have nothing good to say about him and will enumerate reasons: his aggressive, tactless and shrewd ways of achieving his goals. But they love many politicians with a similar or worse nature and modus operandi.

MOST READ
1
Veteran Vegas meteorologist Janison wants better life balance
Veteran Vegas meteorologist Janison wants better life balance
2
Suspects held after 2 killed in New Year’s Eve robberies in Las Vegas
Suspects held after 2 killed in New Year’s Eve robberies in Las Vegas
3
Las Vegas embraces the party as 2021 ends — BLOG
Las Vegas embraces the party as 2021 ends — BLOG
4
Winds threaten, but don’t stop Las Vegas New Year’s Eve fireworks
Winds threaten, but don’t stop Las Vegas New Year’s Eve fireworks
5
Traffic backed up 16 miles at California-Nevada stateline
Traffic backed up 16 miles at California-Nevada stateline
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tom Hawley
LETTER: Don’t forget Tom Hawley
Karen Long Las Vegas

Upbeat “Chopper Tom” was a daily presence in many lives.