LETTER: Harry Reid elicited strong emotions

Former Sen. Harry Reid.

Harry Reid was born to a dysfunctional family in Searchlight, a road stop that hasn’t grown much since his birth. Starting with that humble background, he became one of the most important politicians in Washington for years by mere will, guts and ruthlessness — the qualities that made him successful and hated at the same time by many Americans.

He wasn’t charismatic but got the results. Harry served Nevada well, and his influence on the state Democratic Party will linger on for a long time. His enemies will have nothing good to say about him and will enumerate reasons: his aggressive, tactless and shrewd ways of achieving his goals. But they love many politicians with a similar or worse nature and modus operandi.