LETTER: Harry Reid International gets a federal handout

Call me silly, but there is no mention that the objective or result is to help passengers get their dang bags quicker.

A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

I was thrilled to learn that Rep. Dina Titus has “worked tirelessly” to bring a $31 million grant home to Nevada as “critical support” for our apparently very needy Harry Reid International Airport. I didn’t know it was so poor. Admittedly numbers have always confused me, but in 2021 airport officials reported operating revenue of $414 million against operating expenses of $234 million. Do the math.

Fitch awarded an A-plus bond rating based on forecasted operations and states that “the airport already completed a major terminal-based capital program and is now operating with a manageable $462 million (capital improvement) spending plan through fiscal 2027.” That means airport officials don’t need to borrow any more money, folks, even to clean up those tacky C gates.

This would appear to me to be like bringing coals to Newcastle. Seems to me all that this taxpayer handout could have found a more deserving and pressing recipient, assuming it just must be spent on something.

According to Rep. Titus’ press release, the funds will “enhance the air travel experience, address pressing capacity needs and better accommodate every new visitor to District 1.” Great, whatever the heck all that double-speak means. But let’s hear it for lucky residents of District 1.

