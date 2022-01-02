LETTER: Harry Reid, the power broker

Former Sen. Harry Reid. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

If the late Harry Reid “sits atop the pantheon of Nevada political greats,” as your Thursday editorial stated, what does that say about Nevada’s politicians? Not much.

In fact, Mr Reid was a backroom power broker and divider. Just like the political cronies who changed the airport name for him. No public debates or process, just power brokers.

There is little to be gained by criticizing Mr. Reid, but let’s not try to make him into what he was not. He was a successful backroom power broker and divider when what we really needed was a uniter and more transparency.