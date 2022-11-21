LETTER: Harry Reid’s political machine lives on

You don’t see it or hear it, but it’s there.

File - U.S. Senator Harry Reid, D-Nevada, during the grand opening ceremony of Culinary Health Center on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Once again, one of the most formidable political machines in the nation emerges to push Democrat candidates over the finish line where and when it counts. You don’t see it or hear it, but it’s there. Staying in the cut, watching the opponent, analyzing weaknesses and strengths. Just when opposing candidates think they’ll win, they lose.

The man is no longer with us, but the political machine he created in Nevada is still working well. Harry M Reid, senator, Nevadan. Thanks again, Harry.