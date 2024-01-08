LETTER: Harvard’s president steps down

When you get op-eds in both The New York Times and the Washington Post calling on Harvard President Claudine Gay to resign, it is clearly not a MAGA, Republican stunt.

FILE - Harvard University President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, Dec. 5, 2023, in Washington. Gay resigned Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, amid plagiarism accusations and criticism over testimony at a congressional hearing where she was unable to say unequivocally that calls on campus for the genocide of Jews would violate the school’s conduct policy. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

I’m sure that Ms. Gay has made positive contributions to Harvard over the years, but the facts remain that she delivered a speech before Congress that’s worthy of a failing grade and, up until very recently, she never admitted to plagiarism in her scholarship.