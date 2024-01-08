LETTER: Harvard’s president steps down
When you get op-eds in both The New York Times and the Washington Post calling on Harvard President Claudine Gay to resign, it is clearly not a MAGA, Republican stunt.
I’m sure that Ms. Gay has made positive contributions to Harvard over the years, but the facts remain that she delivered a speech before Congress that’s worthy of a failing grade and, up until very recently, she never admitted to plagiarism in her scholarship.