FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, a person places a mail-in ballot in a drop box at the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. As Republicans roll back access to the ballot, Democratic lawmakers have been quietly moving to expand voting rights. In Virginia, Maryland, Nevada and other states where Democrats have control, lawmakers are pushing to make it easier to cast ballots by mail, increase early voting and require greater oversight over changes to election law. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

What is to prevent a voter from signing an absentee ballot envelope and handing the unsealed envelope containing a blank ballot to a ballot harvester? The ballot harvester could then fill out the ballot and drop it off at a ballot box. When the ballot is opened, the envelope is separated from the ballot and there is no audit trail back to either the voter or the harvester. This is a perfect recipe for ballot fraud.