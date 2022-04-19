82°F
LETTER: Has Catherine Cortez Masto finally come around on the border?

David Lyons Las Vegas
April 18, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Nice to see that U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto might actually be coming around to addressing our border crisis (Sunday’s Victor Joecks column). Sad that it takes negative polling in an election year for her to wake up to the fact that Nevadans are fed up with current policies in Washington.

Sadly, she’ll go right back to voting the party line and ignoring her constituents’ wishes if re-elected.

Illegal immigration is costing U.S. taxpayers millions of dollars daily. It needs to be stopped.

LETTER: Abbott wins
Bill Stott Henderson

A headline for a story in Friday’s Review-Journal read: “Abbott relents; truck logjam starts to ease.” As the story indicates, the rigorous inspection policy put in place by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was eased after Mexican governors agreed to increase security on the Mexican side of the border — exactly what Gov. Abbott sought. So I don’t believe any fair-minded American would consider this a result of Gov. Abbott “relenting.” I believe they’d characterize the result as “winning.”