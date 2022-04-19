LETTER: Has Catherine Cortez Masto finally come around on the border?

Or is this just a gimmick for the election?

Nice to see that U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto might actually be coming around to addressing our border crisis (Sunday’s Victor Joecks column). Sad that it takes negative polling in an election year for her to wake up to the fact that Nevadans are fed up with current policies in Washington.

Sadly, she’ll go right back to voting the party line and ignoring her constituents’ wishes if re-elected.

Illegal immigration is costing U.S. taxpayers millions of dollars daily. It needs to be stopped.