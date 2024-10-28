71°F
LETTER: Has Kamala Harris ever run a business?

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.
Bill Minarik Las Vegas
October 27, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

In his Oct. 20 letter, Andrew Dehler writes that character should be the basis for voting for a presidential candidate. However, the United States, in effect, is the biggest business in the world. It takes someone with an acute business sense to run a business such as this successfully. Donald Trump is that man.

Kamala Harris followed the traditional politician’s path to a job — political science degree, law school, job as a prosecutor in northern California — without ever venturing into the business world. How does that qualify her for the president’s job?

Don’t just vote for someone you would invite to dinner. Vote for someone you would want to run your business. Nine out of 10 business that start fail because the owner lacked experience or business sense. The ones which succeed have both.

