Letters

LETTER: Has Michele Fiore no shame?

Michelle Fiore (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bob Valentine Las Vegas
January 16, 2026 - 9:01 pm
 

Michele Fiore, convicted of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud in 2024, then pardoned by President Donald Trump in April 2025 before serving any jail time, is concerned that the voters may not be able to discern if she should be elected this fall to her former Pahrump justice of the peace position.

Her crimes are well known and indisputable. They were splashed all over the news for their shamelessness. Being convicted of misusing funds supposedly collected for a memorial to give honor to a fallen Metropolitan Police Department officer, she seems incapable of showing any remorse. The case showed that funds she kept for herself were used for mortgage payments, plastic surgeries and her daughter’s wedding.

Her suspension from the bench is still in effect but does not prevent her from being elected and again holding the office because she was pardoned. However, her concern is that unless the suspension is lifted by the Nevada Supreme Court, the voters may still be swayed by the conviction and choose someone else for the post she is seeking. Let’s hope that happens.

Ms. Fiore shows her flagrant disrespect for the intellect of the voting public by this effort to get the suspension lifted, as if that will cover over the glaring acts that were proven she committed. I hope when the votes are tallied and she is not the victor, Nevada can put the Fiore days behind us. Like so many other shamed politicians, she has sullied the reputation of Nevada enough.

