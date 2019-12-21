LETTER: Hatred of President Donald Trump driving impeachment process

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Sadly, we’ve reached a point in our country when the hatred for President Donald Trump is so high that people believe removing him from office is more important than the very welfare of the country. I’m aware Mr. Trump is not a typical politician. He can be very rude, crude and bombastic, possessing little of the eloquence most are used to seeing in our presidents.

Sure, many foreign leaders preferred many of our past presidents for reasons they wouldn’t openly admit, like taking advantage of us in paying the bulk of the NATO costs without openly calling out their dereliction. Or unfair trade practices that we’ve been on the short end of for years. Or sending aid with no or few strings attached leading to abuses taxpayers absorbed for years. These are what much of the “swamp” really is.

The presidency is a result-measured job — actions matter, not words. Unemployment has not been this low in more than 50 years. Female, black, Latino and Asian unemployment is at an all-time low, and “real” spendable income is up for most workers. It’s a shame so many people — including elected officials — can’t get past their personal hatred (and that’s exactly what it is) and must do things that will undoubtedly make the country suffer if they reach their goals.