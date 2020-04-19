65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Hats off during school closures to Clark County’s dedicated teachers

Reid Smith Las Vegas
April 18, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

After reading the April 12 editorial “District struggles with online learning,” I was impressed with Clark County School District teachers actively working with 79 percent of our students offering extended learning opportunities. The editorial chose to take the negative approach, blaming our teachers for not reaching the remaining 21 percent. Not once did the editorial mention the importance of the role that parents play in their kids’ education.

Most certainly there are parents experiencing extreme hardship during these times. But they should encourage their own kids to be disciplined and responsible. Let’s celebrate the successes of our dedicated teachers in their attempt to be effective in these trying times.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip to come back with major differences, analysts say
Las Vegas Strip to come back with major differences, analysts say
2
Betting on the future: What Macao’s experience can teach Las Vegas
Betting on the future: What Macao’s experience can teach Las Vegas
3
More than 500 in Reopen Nevada protest business closures
More than 500 in Reopen Nevada protest business closures
4
Prepare for a long haul? Social distancing may not end for months
Prepare for a long haul? Social distancing may not end for months
5
Nevada may be near peak of COVID-19 cases, but 2nd wave feared
Nevada may be near peak of COVID-19 cases, but 2nd wave feared
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Alan Diaz
LETTER: Virus highlights the importance of U.S. manufacturing
Ian Gecker Las Vegas

Hats off to Victor Davis Hanson and his April 12 column, “Is America a roaring giant or crying baby?” He is spot on in advocating for the return of strategic industries such as pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, rare earth materials, military and communications technology, etc. from the avowed enemies of America.