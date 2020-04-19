LETTER: Hats off during school closures to Clark County’s dedicated teachers

After reading the April 12 editorial “District struggles with online learning,” I was impressed with Clark County School District teachers actively working with 79 percent of our students offering extended learning opportunities. The editorial chose to take the negative approach, blaming our teachers for not reaching the remaining 21 percent. Not once did the editorial mention the importance of the role that parents play in their kids’ education.

Most certainly there are parents experiencing extreme hardship during these times. But they should encourage their own kids to be disciplined and responsible. Let’s celebrate the successes of our dedicated teachers in their attempt to be effective in these trying times.