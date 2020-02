Republicans, Donald Trump will get the axe in November.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Surprise, surprise. The sequoia-snouted Review-Journal editorial staff has joined President Donald Trump, the head stump, and the forest-nosed congressional Republicans in the “art of the lie” (Jan. 22 editorial).

A veritable nose forest has sprung up on the conservative side of the congressional aisle. In November, the cry “Timber!” will be heard throughout this conservative woodland.