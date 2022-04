Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, talks to media as she meets with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Marc 8, 2022. She became the court's first Black female justice when the Senate confirmed her Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Any lingering doubts that the Review-Journal fairly reports the news were laid to rest with the gushing headline on the Friday front page — “An inspiring day” — concerning the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. A more politically neutral and historically accurate headline would have been “An historic day.” Your gushing should have been kept on the opinion pages.