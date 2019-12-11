LETTER: Headline on college crime was misleading

Someone taking a childish joyride in a golf cart is not indicative of auto thefts on campus.

Hyperbole strikes again. The Review-Journal’s Dec. 3 headline (“College crime reports up”) about crime on Nevada college campuses causes people to believe only that crime on campus is out of control. Buried deep in the article, however, are the details that debunk that idea.

Because the numbers include crimes committed off-campus as well, that may dramatically skew the report. A person being assaulted at home is not the same as someone being assaulted on campus and has no business being a part of the report.

Moreover, someone taking a childish joyride in a golf cart is not indicative of auto thefts on campus.

Mark my words, come next year, Nevada university and college officials will be begging the Legislature for more money to “improve safety” on campus.