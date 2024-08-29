LETTER: Health district bureaucrats overreact on pools

So the Southern Nevada Health District has ordered the Las Vegas Athletic Clubs to close its swimming pools unless lifeguards are on duty (Aug. 22 Review-Journal). This demonstrates why rational people are distrustful of government overreach.

The LVAC is a well-run operation and has competent, conscientious personnel. This appears to be an arbitrary decision that will do more harm than good as elderly and partially disabled people who can do only aquatic exercise get shut out. It figures. After COVID, authorities think they can get away with anything.