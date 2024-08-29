87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Health district bureaucrats overreact on pools

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The housing crisis and repeating history
President Joe Biden
LETTER: To the trash heap
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta ...
LETTER: Harris just wants to keep on spending
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Medicare Advantage is important to seniors
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas
August 28, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

So the Southern Nevada Health District has ordered the Las Vegas Athletic Clubs to close its swimming pools unless lifeguards are on duty (Aug. 22 Review-Journal). This demonstrates why rational people are distrustful of government overreach.

The LVAC is a well-run operation and has competent, conscientious personnel. This appears to be an arbitrary decision that will do more harm than good as elderly and partially disabled people who can do only aquatic exercise get shut out. It figures. After COVID, authorities think they can get away with anything.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
LETTER: Price gouging by the numbers
Randall Buie Henderson

Corporations know that, if they are selling items that people need to meet their daily obligations (food, fuel, rent, etc.), the customer is at their mercy.

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a campaign event in Pittsfield, Mass., Saturda ...
LETTER: Kamala had a chance to stand out on the border
Diane Rosen Henderson

Kamala Harris had an opportunity handed to her to make a difference and prove herself a leader and problem solver. She has failed horribly at both.

President Joe Biden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Democrats love democracy?
Robert W. Arnold Las Vegas

I do not like the way Democrats even think about democracy much less try to save it.

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV). (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
LETTER: Rosen takes shots at Sam Brown
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

I believe what we need to set the record straight is a debate between Mr. Brown and Sen. Rosen.