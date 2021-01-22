52°F
LETTER: Health District vaccination schedule has much going for it

Bill Kelly Henderson
January 21, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

The Review-Journal correctly reports the overload problems at the Southern Nevada Health District website for scheduling a vaccination for older Nevadans, but please don’t let this detract from the health district’s excellent execution of the schedule. We were lucky enough to get a slot on the schedule last week.

Arriving early, we were pleased to see safe distancing, an orderly line and, best of all, absolute adherence to the schedule. At the exact time, the officer at the door called for those in that time slot and 30 people filed in and were vaccinated. Thirty minutes later the next group was called and so on. All day the health district smoothly vaccinated a person every minute, kept them in a well-distanced waiting room to ensure against adverse reactions and sent them on their way. Staff members were cheerful and efficient and a pleasure to deal with.

We can help to keep things moving by arriving on time, but not too early, and bringing a filled-out consent form. If the Cashman Center and other vaccination sites can equal this kind of performance, we are going to lick this pandemic in less time than we thought possible.

