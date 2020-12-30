43°F
Letters

LETTER: Health professionals have only one playbook for virus

Joseph G. Jensen Las Vegas
December 29, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Today’s health care professionals and politicians are exactly like the British and French generals of World War I. They have one tactic and can imagine no other. When it doesn’t work, they do the same thing again with more effort. When that doesn’t work, they do the same thing again with even more effort — and so on in an endless loop.

When this all began, we were told a couple of weeks to flatten the curve. Nine months later we are still doing the same thing and it still doesn’t work.

The health care professionals do it because they don’t know what else to do. Also, they have learned from the politicians that a solution is unnecessary as long as you create the illusion that something is being done.

The politicians do it because they are enjoying their unconstitutional abuse of emergency powers. Their goal is to condition the peasantry to unquestioning obedience. Bear in mind these are the same rocket scientists who have school zones flashing outside of empty schools.

If you think 2020 was bad, just wait for 2021. You are going to get what you voted for, and I don’t think you will like the taste of it.

