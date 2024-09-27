85°F
Letters

LETTER: Hectoring us on road safety

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
LETTER: Pols try to outdo each other with handouts
LETTER: The Democratic ‘gift’ to America
LETTER: Beware the Harris ‘opportunity economy’
Bert Woywod Las Vegas
September 26, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

We are continuously being told to follow traffic laws through advertising campaigns that tell us “Seat Belts Save Lives” and “Do Not Speed,” etc. This is in an effort to make our roads safer. So why on earth do we allow these huge 18-wheelers in the left lanes of our freeways? That’s like having a speeding missile on your back bumper. In an emergency situation, good luck for those cars in front of that speeding truck.

Other cities do not allow these monster trucks in the fast lanes. Why do we? Oh, and don’t get me started about no seat belts on school buses.

LETTER: The invective flies both ways
James Hutkin Henderson

Where is your editorial on Donald Trump and JD Vance toning down the rhetoric? Or are you tone-deaf to their remarks?

LETTER: The Democratic ‘gift’ to America
Alan G. Smith Henderson

What are the people of Springfield to do? Kamala Harris expects these poor citizens to somehow feed, shelter, clothe, medicate and educate the 20,000 uninvited.

LETTER: How about a Trump-Harris trade?
Edward Cotton Las Vegas

It appears to me that the vice president choices made by Donald Trump and Kamala Harris should be reversed.

LETTER: Nevadans overvaluing UNLV
Peter D. Kinsley Las Vegas

People in Nevada have an inflated sense of UNLV’s credentials. The campus life of UNLV is disjointed and extremely untraditional, to say the least.

LETTER: Election season has an international feel to it
Rich Sloan Las Vegas

This year, the voting season promises to be a truly international event. Our friends from 162 countries have joined us thanks to the efforts of incumbent politicians.

LETTER: Free speech must be for all
Peter D. MacKenzie Las Vegas

The most dangerous idea in a democracy is that only my side gets free speech.

LETTER: EV fire fear overrated
Jonathan Quint Goffstown, NH

Let’s look at real data on EV fires vs internal combustion engine fires.

