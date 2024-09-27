LETTER: Hectoring us on road safety

Why on earth do we allow these huge 18-wheelers in the left lanes of our freeways? That’s like having a speeding missile on your back bumper.

We are continuously being told to follow traffic laws through advertising campaigns that tell us “Seat Belts Save Lives” and “Do Not Speed,” etc. This is in an effort to make our roads safer. So why on earth do we allow these huge 18-wheelers in the left lanes of our freeways? That’s like having a speeding missile on your back bumper. In an emergency situation, good luck for those cars in front of that speeding truck.

Other cities do not allow these monster trucks in the fast lanes. Why do we? Oh, and don’t get me started about no seat belts on school buses.