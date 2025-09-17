86°F
Letters

LETTER: Helping those with mental health problems

Casinos along The Strip light up purple and show new ads for LVCVA on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 i ...
LETTER: One way to make Las Vegas a better value
A spotted lanternfly flies past President Donald Trump as he boards Air Force One, Thursday, Se ...
LETTER: Trump using emergency powers to override the Constitution
Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt ...
LETTER: We need our vaccines
Las Vegas City Hall is shown Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KM ...
LETTER: They don’t care about voters
Martha Olson Las Vegas
September 16, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I read with dismay the recent article about the senseless killing on a train in North Carolina. A random victim and an armed and suddenly violent perpetrator. People scattering and screaming. Then, after an arrest, we are told about the perp’s mental illness, family concerns and cries for help, confinements and previous brushes with the law. It makes me change my stance on gun control.

But wait. This perp used a pocket knife. I challenge those Democrats in Washington who have so foolishly been focusing only on gun control to expand their hew and cry to include paring knives, steak knives, hunting knives and — the most terrifying of all — the Swiss Army knife. Or perhaps you should look at the real problem: mental health in America.

With all the privacy laws and regulations, we have made it virtually impossible to shine a light on those from whom we need to be protected. Families seek help for loved ones in distress. Facilities hand out a diagnosis, a pill and shove them out the door. Lawyers say people aren’t responsible because they have a mental illness. Read any article about a heinous crime, and you will likely find a mention of the perp’s mental health. But no one wants to address this because we might infringe on someone’s rights. What about the victim’s right to continue living? Guess it’s just their dumb luck to be around a mentally ill person who decides to go berserk.

