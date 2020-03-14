LETTER: Henderson and handouts for sports owners

Out comes the checkbook when the wealthy stroll by, hat in hand.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

I can’t say I agree with much that comes out of Bernie Sanders’s mouth, but his thoughts on socialism for the wealthy should be recommended reading for Henderson officials.

First, we hear the Raiders sold off their training facility for a tidy profit. That facility was subsidized by the city of Henderson. Now we see a sop to yet another wealthy sports team owner to relocate the Vegas Golden Knights’ minor league team to Henderson. If Golden Knights owner Bill Foley so desires that the fourth string reside locally, I suggest he do the same thing Howard Hughes Corp. did with the Aviators: Spend his own money.

My neighborhood in Henderson suffers from high groundwater, a result of faulty subdivision engineering and the city’s failure to properly evaluate same. The city can’t find funding to mitigate its own failures — be it homes in a swamp or the Henderson Pavilion — but out comes the checkbook when the wealthy stroll by, hat in hand.

This nonsense needs to stop. Here’s to Henderson voters remembering this at the next municipal election.