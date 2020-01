Henderson City Hall. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

My heart sure goes out to the displaced residents after the Alpine Motel fire in downtown Las Vegas. Because several nearby cities — including Henderson, where I live — have Refugee Resettlement Programs, I’m sure their generosity would extend beyond asylum-seekers to distressed American citizens. As a taxpayer, I trust my elected officials will do the right thing.