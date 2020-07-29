LETTER: Henderson City Council marches forward on arena

Why are they afraid to put it on the ballot?

Henderson City Hall. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

If Henderson Mayor Debra March and the City Council are supposed to serve the people who live there, why are they afraid to put the question of the hockey arena on the ballot? Even though the petition had enough verified signatures, they found a loophole to throw it out.

They are destroying one of the quietest and most beautiful streets in the city.

I think this should be remembered when each of them faces re-election. And let us not forget the questionable and “profitable” deal that they made for the practice facility for the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Whose interest do they have in mind besides their own? Are these decisions supposed to put them in the history books?