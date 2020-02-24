LETTER: Henderson hockey arena location is a threat to surrounding neighborhood

Henderson City Hall. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Having moved to the Green Valley area of Henderson 40 years ago, my family and I have seen positive growth with the area’s expansion. At one time, consideration for education was a dominant factor in the building of these planned communities. Schools and environmentally safe parks were always included.

However, that has changed during the past five years. Mayor Debra March has no problem allowing the addition of thousands of apartments along St. Rose Parkway, Stephanie Street and other roads with no thought given to education for this huge influx of families.

Now the City Council has surprised residents by announcing plans to build a 6,000-seat arena directly in the middle of a planned family community that already is experiencing traffic concerns. Home purchases were made on the assumption that our community would never be impacted by such an invasive project. But now, thousands of drivers will use our streets as a parking garage.

As much as we all love the Vegas Golden Knights and their expansion into the Las Vegas and Henderson communities, we need to have a proper space for this new arena rather than build it in the middle of a well-planned family community.