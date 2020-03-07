LETTER: Henderson officials must have lots of taxpayer money

Sweetheart deals for the well-connected all over the place.

First, in 2013, Henderson fell hook, line and sinker for crooked developer Chris Milam’s proposed sports complex to be located across from the M casino. Turns out the developer struck a secret deal to develop and construct houses on the stadium site. It took a lawsuit and court action for Henderson to get out of that deal.

Next, according to the Review-Journal, Henderson sold land to the NFL’s Raiders for $6 million, about half its appraised value. The Raiders have now sold the land for their unfinished facility for more than 30 times that and leased it back.

Now, Henderson is proposing to invest up to $40 million of taxpayer money into a minor league hockey facility on Green Valley Parkway.

Are Henderson officials thinking through the consequences of their decisions or simply throwing caution to the wind?