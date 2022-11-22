LETTER: Henderson police union has its own motives

Henderson City Hall (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I attended the recent Henderson City Council meeting, and I am very disappointed in Victor Joecks’ Friday column, “Woke leaders are hurting Henderson police.” Mr. Joecks ignores the facts that a police union leader is being investigated for a hit-and-run. Police officers are not above the law, and this union wants to continue with the blue wall, where officer misdeeds are covered up.

This police chief has brought professionalism to the Henderson Police Department. For Mr. Joecks to slur his name with nonfactual reports is disgraceful. There are two sides to every story, and the goal of media is the truth. Mr. Joecks completely missed the mark.