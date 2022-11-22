48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Henderson police union has its own motives

Brian Harris Henderson
November 21, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Henderson City Hall (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson City Hall (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I attended the recent Henderson City Council meeting, and I am very disappointed in Victor Joecks’ Friday column, “Woke leaders are hurting Henderson police.” Mr. Joecks ignores the facts that a police union leader is being investigated for a hit-and-run. Police officers are not above the law, and this union wants to continue with the blue wall, where officer misdeeds are covered up.

This police chief has brought professionalism to the Henderson Police Department. For Mr. Joecks to slur his name with nonfactual reports is disgraceful. There are two sides to every story, and the goal of media is the truth. Mr. Joecks completely missed the mark.

MOST READ
1
Daniel Carlson overcomes miss to help save game, but not his hair
Daniel Carlson overcomes miss to help save game, but not his hair
2
‘Is that the girl from Instagram?’: Influencers cashing in on Las Vegas
‘Is that the girl from Instagram?’: Influencers cashing in on Las Vegas
3
CARTOONS: Trump just caught Republicans staring at DeSantis
CARTOONS: Trump just caught Republicans staring at DeSantis
4
Trump, potential GOP presidential candidates speak at RJC event in Vegas
Trump, potential GOP presidential candidates speak at RJC event in Vegas
5
2 jackpots totaling $580K hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
2 jackpots totaling $580K hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Comedian Gallagher performs at the Laugh Factory in the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip. (Harr ...
LETTER: Remembering Gallagher
Greg Scherr Las Vegas

For those old enough to remember when comedy didn’t require the F-word to be funny, there was Gallagher.