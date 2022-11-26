LETTER: Henderson police unions need to take care of their own house

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Regarding last week’s Review-Journal story about two Henderson Police Department unions coming out with a 90 percent no-confidence vote in police chief Thedrick Andres: The vote would hold more legitimacy if it was based on facts and not personal dislike.

The Review-Journal has covered many instances of outrageous behavior by some Henderson police officers over the years. The paper has also detailed the outrageous monetary settlements that have been paid out by city taxpayers because of the outrageous behavior of some Henderson police officers. Seems to me a lot of officers just expect to be able to do things the way they’ve always been done.

The police unions’ vote of no confidence borders on humorous in this case. A recent Review-Journal story reported that the president of the Henderson police officers union apparently crashed into a motorcycle, took off and has yet to be cited, despite the incident being on video. The Henderson Police Department’s union members have been strangely quiet in regard to their own house. So I ask the members of police unions: How about a no-confidence vote in your police union president? Until then your no-confidence vote in the police chief is a farce.