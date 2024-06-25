101°F
LETTER: Henderson tries to put street vendors out of business

Henderson City Hall. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Milt Hubartt Henderson
June 24, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I read in Thursday’s paper about street food vendors in Henderson. Basically, the city’s new laws will not allow a street vendor to make money. Can’t be near a park, can set up for only 30 minutes. Hard to make money with those stipulations. Are the brick-and-mortar restaurants and the Strip so afraid of street food vendors affecting their bottom lines? How much money do the big businesses need?

