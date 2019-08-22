96°F
Letters

LETTER: Henderson welcomes short-term rentals

By Marcia Romano, Las Vegas
August 21, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to Gary Shapiro’s Sunday commentary on Henderson and short-term rentals:

Mr. Shapiro seems to forget that he is talking about people who own homes in residential neighborhoods and are entitled to quiet enjoyment. The first disturbing sentence is “Henderson will not only be able to house visitors to Las Vegas, but also the countless football fans who will flock to the region next year to see the hometown Raiders play.” Why would Mr. Shapiro think this is a good thing for the homeowners who live in the neighborhood?

The owners of these short-term rentals are running hotels/motels in residential neighborhoods, and it is just not fair to the residents who pay property taxes, insurance and should be allowed their quiet enjoyment.

