LETTER: Here are some common-sense steps to reduce gun violence

It’s time for action. We should pass red flag laws that allow guns to be removed from those undergoing a mental health crisis or those subject to a domestic violence protection order. We can pass universal background checks, as 22 percent of firearms are obtained without them. Let’s deny guns to no-fly persons, and require a license, with a minimum age, to buy a gun, similar to driving cars.

Let’s impose stricter laws on ghost guns that can be assembled with parts without serial numbers and restrict gun manufacturers from marketing with contests and invoking popular video games and characters to appeal to teenagers.

I don’t want your prayers, condolences, crocodile tears, memorials or your overtired gun slogans talking about how guns don’t kill, people do or about how armed people can prevent killings, which went down the drain as children called on cells begging for help. The Second Amendment is not absolute. Common sense changes are needed, not platitudes.