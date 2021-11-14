LETTER: Here come the lawyers in the Ruggs case

In response to your Thursday front-page article, “Response is questioned”:

Classy. That’s how one now describes Henry Ruggs and his lawyers. Mr. Ruggs didn’t kill Tina Tintor by allegedly driving drunk at 156 mph just before crashing into her vehicle. No, the Clark County Fire Department did it by not putting out the fire soon enough.

Only in America would sleazy lawyers even think of deflecting blame from their client’s negligence in this manner. Just confirms again that lawyers are the lowest form of human excrement on this planet.