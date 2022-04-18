LETTER: Here come the political flyers stuffed in the mailbox

Well, it has begun: political mail flyers. This year a new iteration has surfaced: the 11-inch by 14-inch oversized slick mailer. I respect the right of politicians to solicit my vote. However, I don’t appreciate oversized flyers that clutter my mail box and end up directly in the trash. This “attention-getting” flyer is not having the effect I’m sure the candidate wanted. For me, I see another but waste and hubris.