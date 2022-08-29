LETTER: Here comes the IRS!

Sign on Internal Revenue Service building, Washington, DC

In response to your Aug. 20 article, “Senate contest claims big fails: Cortez Masto, Laxalt criticized”: I personally think very little of either candidate, so I was very interested in reading this story. At the very end of this article, it said: The spending bill will be paid for with taxes on corporations and increased IRS enforcement of current tax laws.

Reading between the lines, I know exactly what that means: The IRS is coming after everyone.

I am a retiree on a fixed income. My property taxes went up 3 percent, food is out of sight, gasoline is high and now I have to worry about 87,000 more IRS agents showing up at my door. Thank you, Biden administration.