94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Here comes the IRS!

Verne Stewart Boulder City
August 28, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Sign on Internal Revenue Service building, Washington, DC
Sign on Internal Revenue Service building, Washington, DC

In response to your Aug. 20 article, “Senate contest claims big fails: Cortez Masto, Laxalt criticized”: I personally think very little of either candidate, so I was very interested in reading this story. At the very end of this article, it said: The spending bill will be paid for with taxes on corporations and increased IRS enforcement of current tax laws.

Reading between the lines, I know exactly what that means: The IRS is coming after everyone.

I am a retiree on a fixed income. My property taxes went up 3 percent, food is out of sight, gasoline is high and now I have to worry about 87,000 more IRS agents showing up at my door. Thank you, Biden administration.

MOST READ
1
Dream Las Vegas finds next door neighbor built a little too close
Dream Las Vegas finds next door neighbor built a little too close
2
YouTuber slot machine outperforming casino floor averages
YouTuber slot machine outperforming casino floor averages
3
Clear sky, heat in Las Vegas forecast; lake rise nearing 3 feet
Clear sky, heat in Las Vegas forecast; lake rise nearing 3 feet
4
‘Quick turn of events’: Las Vegas housing market hits brakes after heated run
‘Quick turn of events’: Las Vegas housing market hits brakes after heated run
5
Raiders facing big decisions on offensive line as cuts loom
Raiders facing big decisions on offensive line as cuts loom
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST