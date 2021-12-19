38°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Here comes the Super Bowl!

J. Paul Blake North Las Vegas
December 18, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(From left) Maury Gallagher speaks while joined by Jeremy Aguero and Gov. Steve Sisolak during ...
(From left) Maury Gallagher speaks while joined by Jeremy Aguero and Gov. Steve Sisolak during a press conference event announcing the NFL Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec.15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The announcement that Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, will be the venue for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 is welcomed news for greater Las Vegas. The news is also a much-needed gift for a franchise that has experienced embarrassing and tragic conduct off the field and has underperformed on the field.

More than two years of exciting plans and development will result in the NFL’s greatest signature event that, I hope, leads to Las Vegas hosting future World Cup matches, the MLS Cup and NCAA Men’s and Women’s Final Fours.

MOST READ
1
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
2
Guitar-shaped hotel is latest themed project for Strip
Guitar-shaped hotel is latest themed project for Strip
3
Browns more worried about game than Raiders’ complaints
Browns more worried about game than Raiders’ complaints
4
Badlands settlement talks do not appear to be going well
Badlands settlement talks do not appear to be going well
5
Mr. Las Vegas returning to the Strip after nearly 2 years
Mr. Las Vegas returning to the Strip after nearly 2 years
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Donald Trump. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)
LETTER: Never forget Jan. 6
Robert E. Hall Las Vegas

Don’t forget how close we came to losing our democracy on Jan. 6.

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco
LETTER: Who is paying to rename the airport?
Thomas B. Krasky Las Vegas

I read your Wednesday article about the airport renaming and couldn’t contain my anger regarding the funds needed to make the change from McCarran International Airport to Harry Reid International Airport.