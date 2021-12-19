LETTER: Here comes the Super Bowl!

Could be just the start of a Las Vegas sports bounty.

(From left) Maury Gallagher speaks while joined by Jeremy Aguero and Gov. Steve Sisolak during a press conference event announcing the NFL Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec.15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The announcement that Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, will be the venue for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 is welcomed news for greater Las Vegas. The news is also a much-needed gift for a franchise that has experienced embarrassing and tragic conduct off the field and has underperformed on the field.

More than two years of exciting plans and development will result in the NFL’s greatest signature event that, I hope, leads to Las Vegas hosting future World Cup matches, the MLS Cup and NCAA Men’s and Women’s Final Fours.