LETTER: Here I go again

So “lockdown” Steve Sisolak is eyeing another run for governor (Saturday Review-Journal). He is emblematic of all of the ills of the crazy Democratic Party.

In an interview with The New York Times, Mr. Sisolak doubled down on the “Biden is fine” hoax that the Dems (and the media) fed us for four years. Mr. Sisolak said he “saw no cognitive issues with Biden.” Did he not get the memo that his own party now admits that Joe Biden was a cognitive mess from day one?

Add that to the lockdowns, and the prohibition on prescribing hydroxychloroquine during the pandemic. The RJ should ask Sisolak how many Nevadans died because they did not get access to hydroxychloroquine, which was later found to be effective against the virus.

Accountability matters.