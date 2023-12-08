LETTER: Here’s a glaring double-standard

Former President Donald J. Trump. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Glad to see a court has allowed Donald Trump to be sued for the Jan. 6 riots. Perhaps now we’ll see headway against Kamala Harris’s encouraging remarks to rioting Black Lives Matter protesters, “Everyone beware, because they’re not gonna stop … and they should not.” Or Sen. Chuck Schumer’s threats that motivated the gunman outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house, “I want to tell you Gorsuch. I want to tell you Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price.” Or BLM leaders who urged supporters to “ burn down the system” and said, “Pigs in a blanket, fry them like bacon.”

All of these inflammatory remarks caused more death, destruction and damage to our democracy than Mr. Trump’s remarks: “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

Why do I suspect that every ambulance chaser in the United States is drooling at the thought of a dig into the deep pockets of the Trump empire, whereas the tens of thousands of victims of the “mostly peaceful” summer of 2020 will be lucky to find a bus bench correspondent course law school graduate willing to take their cases. And the double standard continues.