Letters

LETTER: Here’s a solution for reopening schools

Greg Scherr Las Vegas
July 23, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated July 23, 2020 - 9:05 pm

In 1971, I was injured while in the sixth grade and could not attend a class for a year. Rather than fall behind, the school offered a service called “Tele-Class.” The school had a rotary phone and headset setup in my home. It was me as well as any other students in sixth grade who could not attend. At 8 a.m., I would call in and interact with the teacher as well as all other students.

Every week the teacher would drop off the weeks’ work and collect the previously completed work. If I was not on, my parents were called to verify a reason. There was accountability.

I do not see why that could not be implemented today until a permanent solution is discovered. I doubt it’s too expensive and could be installed before the first day of school. A technology used 40 years ago can solve a problem in 2020 and beyond.

