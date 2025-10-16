LETTER: Here’s how to ensure there are no government shutdowns

If the government is shut down, pay for members of Congress is the first to be stopped.

LETTER: Where are the adults in the Senate?

LETTER: A way to get the military off the streets and keep the peace

The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The government shutdown could be resolved easily.

Step 1: If the government is shut down, pay for members of Congress is the first to be stopped. If they can’t do their job, why should they get paid?

Step 2: If the budget issues are not resolved, Congress must remain in session, and members must stay in Washington, D.C., until the problems are resolved.

Step 3: The law must be changed back so members of Congress must vote each year on increasing their own pay. These self serving ne’er-do-wells voted years ago to make their pay increases automatic so they wouldn’t have to face voter hostility every year.

If these three measures were adopted, there would be no more budget battles.