LETTER: Here’s how to tell if you have a political bias
Trump or Biden?
First, let me say I am not fond of Donald Trump. With that said, here’s a very simple way to tell if Joe Biden (and his administration) have been corrupt: In every report about the Bidens, replace the words “Joe Biden” with “Donald J. Trump” and the name “Hunter Biden” with “Donald Trump Jr.” or “Eric Trump.” If you’d be going after the Trumps for the same activities, it confirms the Biden corruption is real. Sorry, you can’t have it both ways folks.