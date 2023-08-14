98°F
Letters

LETTER: Here’s how to tell if you have a political bias

Karen Forsyth Las Vegas
August 14, 2023 - 10:58 am
 
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023, at Windham High School in Windham, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

First, let me say I am not fond of Donald Trump. With that said, here’s a very simple way to tell if Joe Biden (and his administration) have been corrupt: In every report about the Bidens, replace the words “Joe Biden” with “Donald J. Trump” and the name “Hunter Biden” with “Donald Trump Jr.” or “Eric Trump.” If you’d be going after the Trumps for the same activities, it confirms the Biden corruption is real. Sorry, you can’t have it both ways folks.

