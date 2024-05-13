LETTER: Here’s more evidence of Nevada’s struggling public school system

How is Joe Biden tied with Donald Trump in the Silver State?

A recent Review-Journal front-page story revealed that a poll of 1,000 Nevadans showed equal support for Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

In other words, peace, prosperity, energy independence, a strong military, improved international trade deals and several Middle Eastern peace deals are running neck and neck with our involvement in two wars, runaway inflation, energy dependence, a declining military, skyrocketing violent crime and a wide open Southern border.

It raises the questions: Is this the result of decades of failing miserably in educating Nevada children? Or are roughly half of those who have moved to Nevada over the years unwilling to abandon a political party that is unrecognizable from the party of Harry Truman and JFK?”

America is reeling and going up in flames, and though he’s probably claimed otherwise, Joe Biden is no fireman.