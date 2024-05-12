LETTER: Here’s one bet on Brightline rail plan

I would bet on Brightline. If they don’t succeed, it will only be because said great state of California got in the way.

An artist rendering of Brightline West is displayed during the groundbreaking ceremony of Brightline West, on Monday, April 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

In his May 5 letter to the editor, Kirk Rowe was pessimistic about the success of the Brightline high-speed rail project from Las Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga. He compared it to the California high-speed rail project that was first authorized in 2008 and scheduled for completion in 2020 yet appears on track to be done by who knows when — if ever.

Mr. Rowe, however, misses one important point. Brightline will be run by a private company that previously built high-speed rail in Florida. The California project, meanwhile, is being run, re-imagined, played with, revised, started, stopped, over-regulated, mismanaged and run into the ground by the bureaucrats of the great state of California.

There’s no comparison; I would bet on Brightline. If they don’t succeed, it will only be because said great state of California got in the way.