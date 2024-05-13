79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Here’s something to consider when you vote for president this year

Kamala Harris (Democratic National Convention via AP)
Kamala Harris (Democratic National Convention via AP)
More Stories
Donald Trump, left, and Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Here’s more evidence of Nevada’s struggling public school system
(Getty Images)
LETTER: No need for an SOS on Social Security
An artist rendering of Brightline West is displayed during the groundbreaking ceremony of Brig ...
LETTER: Here’s one bet on Brightline rail plan
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: Joe Biden again abandons an ally
Douglas Bell Henderson
May 12, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump are old. When one of these gentlemen wins the 2024 election, we face a strong possibility that whoever is elected may not live to serve out his full term. Just as with President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who died shortly into his fourth term, we face a strong likelihood that the recently elected vice president will become elevated into the presidency.

In considering for whom to vote this fall, the American people need to recognize that this may actually be an election to determine which vice presidential candidate may shortly become president.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: No need for an SOS on Social Security
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

The functional reality is that members of Congress need to keep Social Security alive or they will be voted out of office.

Former President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
LETTER: Donald Trump and the kangaroo courts
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

The objective is to show that Mr. Trump is not a nice person, and with biased judges and juries, the verdicts are already determined.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
LETTER: ID needed to pick up hair spray
Suzanne Scannavino Las Vegas

I cannot comprehend why identification is not required to vote in Nevada, yet it is required to pick up hair spray.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Donald Trump should look in the mirror
recommend 2
COMMENTARY: Biden’s warfare — legal, economic and social
recommend 3
RICH LOWRY: Alvin Bragg makes history — preposterously
recommend 4
LETTER: Inclusivity and equity are musts in education
recommend 5
LETTER: Remember a great man
recommend 6
LETTER: Supermarket merger will hurt the poor