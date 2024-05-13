LETTER: Here’s something to consider when you vote for president this year

The American people need to recognize that the November election could be to determine which vice presidential candidate may shortly become president.

Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump are old. When one of these gentlemen wins the 2024 election, we face a strong possibility that whoever is elected may not live to serve out his full term. Just as with President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who died shortly into his fourth term, we face a strong likelihood that the recently elected vice president will become elevated into the presidency.

In considering for whom to vote this fall, the American people need to recognize that this may actually be an election to determine which vice presidential candidate may shortly become president.