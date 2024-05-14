83°F
LETTER: Here’s the real threat to democracy

President Joe Biden. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)
Bruce A. Kesselman Las Vegas
May 13, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

President Joe Biden is constantly harping on how Donald Trump is a threat to democracy and, if elected, will eliminate our freedoms by acting as a dictator. It is Mr. Biden, however, who has proven himself the dictator and threat to democracy.

After the Supreme Court ruled he could not eliminate student loan debt, he ignored the decision and declared more debt void. Now he is ignoring Congress by refusing to send arms to Israel that the House and Senate approved. Sounds like a dictator threatening democracy to me.

In the 2020 election, Mr. Biden ran on promises he has failed to keep. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

Martha Olson Las Vegas

Frankly, if I had kids at Columbia who participated in these “protests,” I’d yank them out of school, toss their stuff onto the lawn and tell them to get a job, go live in the real world and pay your own way.

Bill Minarik Las Vegas

The functional reality is that members of Congress need to keep Social Security alive or they will be voted out of office.

James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

The objective is to show that Mr. Trump is not a nice person, and with biased judges and juries, the verdicts are already determined.

