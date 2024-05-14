LETTER: Here’s the real threat to democracy

In the 2020 election, Mr. Biden ran on promises he has failed to keep. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

President Joe Biden is constantly harping on how Donald Trump is a threat to democracy and, if elected, will eliminate our freedoms by acting as a dictator. It is Mr. Biden, however, who has proven himself the dictator and threat to democracy.

After the Supreme Court ruled he could not eliminate student loan debt, he ignored the decision and declared more debt void. Now he is ignoring Congress by refusing to send arms to Israel that the House and Senate approved. Sounds like a dictator threatening democracy to me.

In the 2020 election, Mr. Biden ran on promises he has failed to keep. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.