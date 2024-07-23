93°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Here’s what Biden should do now

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
More Stories
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Trump will forever be Trump
AP Photo/Haven Daley, File
LETTER: Who really needs a long-range weapon?
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a ca ...
LETTER: A mixed bag on the Secret Service
AP Photo File
LETTER: How to make an intelligent decision when you vote
Al Garth Las Vegas
July 22, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Now that President Joe Biden has announced he is dropping out of the race for president, I have 10 requests.

1. Close the border.

2. Quit forgiving student debt.

3. Quit calling Donald Trump a threat to democracy and remove the bull’s-eye you put on him.

4. Allow Ukraine the weapons capability to strike targets in Russia.

5. Drop your demand for electric cars.

6. Stop the funding for the train to nowhere in California that will take one hour longer than a plane flight. No one will ride it after the new car smell wears off.

7. Don’t step down now, making Kamala Harris president.

8 Drop all charges against Donald Trump brought by your Department of Justice.

9. Fire Alejandro Mayorkas and Kimberly Cheatle.

10. Release all John F. Kennedy assassination documents.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Trump will forever be Trump
Tracey Howard Las Vegas

To think that man could ever care about anyone other than himself is laughable.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a ca ...
LETTER: A mixed bag on the Secret Service
Don Perry Las Vegas

Heroic acts, but as for the idiot who surveyed the site and deemed the security adequate, you should be looking for a new job.

LETTER: War games
Steven Ginther Mesquite

Let’s take care of Americans at home before spending money on proxy wars.

A demonstrator pumps his fist as he hangs a sign from a window in Hamilton Hall inside the Colu ...
LETTER: Protesters supporting Hamas have been duped
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

It is impossible to explain protesting for Palestinians and not for innocent Ukrainians — unless the protesters are pawns of Putin or of terrorists.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Joe Biden is playing the long game
recommend 2
LETTER: Foghorn Leghorn on the Clark County Commission
recommend 3
LETTER: Liberals in a tizzy over the Supreme Court
recommend 4
LETTER: A dangerous combination
recommend 5
VICTOR JOECKS: Diversity pick complicates push to dump Biden
recommend 6
LETTER: What are the major political parties doing?