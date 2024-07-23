LETTER: Here’s what Biden should do now

Now that President Joe Biden has announced he is dropping out of the race for president, here are 10 requests.

1. Close the border.

2. Quit forgiving student debt.

3. Quit calling Donald Trump a threat to democracy and remove the bull’s-eye you put on him.

4. Allow Ukraine the weapons capability to strike targets in Russia.

5. Drop your demand for electric cars.

6. Stop the funding for the train to nowhere in California that will take one hour longer than a plane flight. No one will ride it after the new car smell wears off.

7. Don’t step down now, making Kamala Harris president.

8 Drop all charges against Donald Trump brought by your Department of Justice.

9. Fire Alejandro Mayorkas and Kimberly Cheatle.

10. Release all John F. Kennedy assassination documents.