LETTER: Here’s what should be Southern Nevada’s mascot

In my 56 years as a Las Vegas resident, I have never seen the road maintenance in such apparent disarray. It appears there is no overall plan. Everywhere one goes there are cones, lane reductions, detours. You cannot escape them.

And I can attest that the roads are often not safe. Cones and signs are often left in travel lanes. And most of the time there is no work being done.

It seems that cones and other barricades are set up weeks in advance. This current program must be expensive. And I would like to know where the money is coming from. “Build Back America,” state and county funds, future tax increases, debt, etc.?

The city and county should at least explain what is happening and why – and when we can expect to return to more normal maintenance.