LETTER: Here’s what the presidential candidates must do to convince voters

The American people deserve better than waiting for the politicians themselves and their sympathetic pundits to tell us they are still OK. Can we believe them?

In vaudeville, everyone knew that an actor got the hook when his time on stage was over. In politics, it is either elections, criminal punishment, disease, death or term limits that finally removes those serving. The key is knowing when it is time to leave the stage before one gets the hook.

This is the first election in which all presidential candidates should voluntarily submit to independent neurological medical testing to see if they are still fit to serve.

