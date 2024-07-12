101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Here’s what the presidential candidates must do to convince voters

Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A circus at the Clark County government center
The U. S. Supreme Court.( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
LETTER: Presidential immunity ruling applies to Democrats, too
(The Washington Post by Patrick T. Fallon)
LETTER: How can we report plate scofflaws?
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Yes to red-light cameras
Douglas Bell Henderson
July 11, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In vaudeville, everyone knew that an actor got the hook when his time on stage was over. In politics, it is either elections, criminal punishment, disease, death or term limits that finally removes those serving. The key is knowing when it is time to leave the stage before one gets the hook.

This is the first election in which all presidential candidates should voluntarily submit to independent neurological medical testing to see if they are still fit to serve.

The American people deserve better than waiting for the politicians themselves and their sympathetic pundits to tell us they are still OK. Can we believe them?

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Washington Post by Patrick T. Fallon)
LETTER: How can we report plate scofflaws?
Jeralyn Elsasser Las Vegas

Is it possible to have volunteers send in information on these expired plates? I would do so if I knew someone would follow through and check their status.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Yes to red-light cameras
Pat Russell Henderson

The camera systems must be operated by the county and not a contractor. The cost of operating the traffic camera systems must not be dependent on the fines collected.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Get Joe out from behind the wheel
Marvin Wear Las Vegas

He has driven this country the wrong way for far too long. We all know the damage a wrong-way driver can do.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Red light cameras in Las Vegas?
Jack Oliver Las Vegas

Perhaps the whole problem with people endangering others could be solved if we stopped knocking down traffic tickets to parking tickets.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: The debate disaster
recommend 2
LETTER: Not all Republicans are beholden to the Trump cult
recommend 3
LETTER: Jacky Rosen begins the deflection campaign
recommend 4
LETTER: Lombardo doesn’t speak for many Nevadans
recommend 5
LETTER: Biden’s issues should be no surprise
recommend 6
LETTER: Yes, Republicans want to ban abortion