LETTER: Here’s what this country doesn’t need

In January 2021 the cost of natural gas, based upon my Southwest Gas bill, was 27.7 cents per therm. Now, in January 2024, the cost is $ 1.465 dollars per therm. … It certainly shows that Bidenomics is not working for the common man.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Are you happy with your Southwest Gas bill now that the Biden war on fossil fuels is really hitting home? His executive orders in January 2021 have caused significant increases in the cost of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, natural gas, propane and petrochemicals. The largest increases for the home owner is in natural gas.

In January 2021 the cost of natural gas, based upon my Southwest Gas bill, was 27.7 cents per therm. Now, in January 2024, the cost is $ 1.465 dollars per therm. That is more than five times the 2021 price. That took the gas part of my bill from $50.61 in 2021 to $268.12 today for the same usage. It certainly shows that Bidenomics is not working for the common man.

We cannot stand another four years on these policies.