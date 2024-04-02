57°F
LETTER: Here’s who’s to blame for Nevada housing ‘crisis’

Construction is underway for a new housing community at Skye Canyon Park Drive and Lavange Stre ...
Construction is underway for a new housing community at Skye Canyon Park Drive and Lavange Street on Wednesday, Jun 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Bob Valentine Las Vegas
April 1, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Because many Democrats in the Legislature are unfamiliar with how the real world works, they blame Gov. Joe Lombardo for the challenging issues in Nevada regarding housing. Assemblywoman Danielle Monroe-Moreno, the Democratic Party chairwoman, puts the blame on the governor. She calls the situation a “crisis,” which is typical politico-speak for the left. Everything is a crisis and can be fixed only by their touchy-feely, out-of-touch-with-reality solutions.

She refers to various bills Democrats passed last legislative session, and says we have housing problems because the governor vetoed them. But Gov. Lombardo was correct to turn back their efforts, as these bills would have been most unfavorable to landlords who, in the real world, have mortgages to pay. The Democrats see landlords as evil, preying on the bad fortunes of renters. The governor’s record number of vetoes was wise and for the good of the state.

Gov. Lombardo asked the Biden White House to release federal lands so developers can build more housing. It’s a commonsense, free-market approach, but wholly unacceptable to the Democrats, who like state control.

