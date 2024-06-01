89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Here’s who’s to blame for Trump’s predicament

Former U.S. President Donald Trump. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)
More Stories
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Holding your nose at the polls this November
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Bugs and weeds stop economic opportunity
The AES Huntington Beach power plant along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, Californi ...
LETTER: Desalination could alleviate water woes in the West, elsewhere
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Ethics and the Supreme Court
Don Ellis Henderson
May 31, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Who is to blame for the possible incarceration of former President Donald Trump? Mr. Trump blames the Biden administration, and everyone is aware that his mouth spews a lot of untruths. The MAGAS will jump all over the place accusing Stormy Daniels, Michael Cohen, David Pecker, Alvin Bragg and any name that will stick on the wall. Fox and friends will twist the facts so badly that they will be trying to wipe egg off their faces for the next five years.

Now let’s call it like it is: Republican senators forced the jail time issue. They had two impeachment chances to get the elephant off their back, but instead left it up to the courts to do the job. Remember Mitch McConnell’s excuse, that it is not up to Congress, it is up to a court of law? If they would have voted to impeach him, he would have left politics and went on his way duping everyone and living the high life. All you Trump lovers please place the blame where it belongs, on yourselves.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People hold placards and Palestinian flags as they march in solidarity with the Palestinian peo ...
LETTER: Students protest death in Gaza
Michael R. Frias Las Vega

Seeking an end to death, injury and starvation of civilians in Gaza does not fit the definition of antisemitism.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Trump or Biden on taxes?
Mike Morgan Las Vegas

Under Mr. Trump, you paid less. Under Mr. Biden, you’ll pay more.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Trump’s trial proves a too-tempting distraction for media
recommend 2
LETTER: Not politically motivated?
recommend 3
LETTER: Here’s the real threat to democracy
recommend 4
LETTER: National popular vote presidential polls are meaningless
recommend 5
LETTER: Beware of GOP plans for Social Security, Medicaid
recommend 6
VICTOR JOECKS: Biden campaigns for a Trump conviction